Templenoe are winners!

Templenoe defeated An Ghaeltacht by 2 -14 to 0 -12 in the Intermediate County final in Austin Stack Park Tralee on Sunday 5th May. The County Intermediate Champions, Templenoe, will now play senior football for the first time the history of the club.

Back Row; Colm Breen, Pat Spillane, Conor Murphy, Kieran McCarthy, Patrick Clifford, Adrian Spillane, Cian Hallissey, Kieran O’Neill, Gavin Crowley, Eoin Murphy, Tom Spillane, Tadhg Morley, John Rice, Cathal Granville & Martin Reilly.

Front Row; Danny Cahalane, John Spillane, Killian Spillane, Sean Sheehan, Darragh O’Connor, John Moriarty, Josh Holland, Brian Crowley, Dan O’Connor, Steven O’Sullivan, Sean Sheehan, Mike Hallissey & Teddy Doyle.

pic Mary O’Neill

Tim Murphy Chair of the County Board presents the Intermediate Cup to Brian

Crowley Templenoe Captain and Killian Spillane is presented with a Man of

Match award after an outstanding performance in which he scored 8 points.

pic Mary O'Neill

The Spillane family celebrate! Tom’s three sons Tom, Adrian and Killian, and Pat’s son Pat played in the final. pic Mary O’Neill