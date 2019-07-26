Pier Pressure exhibition opens

The August exhibition at the Carnegie Arts Centre Kenmare is ‘Pier Pressure’ featuring stunning photos taken by members of the Pier Pressure swimming group, an informal group of ‘wild swimmers’ who meet at the pier throughout the year, come rain or shine, to brave the cold Atlantic waters.

The photos will be on show throughout August, with the official opening on Saturday 10th August at 6pm. Framed photos and poster prints will be on sale at the Carnegie Arts Centre on the opening night and throughout the exhibition. Proceeds will help support the vital work done by the local Community Rescue Boats Ireland (CRBI) unit Derrynane Inshore Rescue, and the Carnegie Arts Centre.

So put a note in your diary for the 10th of August to come along to the Carnegie at 6pm to see some wonderful photographs, meet some wild swimmers, and have the craic!

All welcome.