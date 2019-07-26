Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

The Ultimate Celebration of Christie Hennessy

Friday 26th July @ 8pm

‘The Platinum Collection’ featuring Aonghus McAnally and his musicians will perform new versions of Christie Hennessy’s biggest hits.

Tickets €25

Pier Pressure

Official Opening 10th August @ 6pm

This exhibition, which will be on display for the month of August, features stunning photos taken from and around Templenoe Pier by members of the Pier Pressure Swimming group, an informal group of ‘Wild Swimmers’ who meet at the pier throughout the year come rain or shine to brave the Atlantic Waters. All welcome.

Free Admission

Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella

Saturday 3rd August @ 8pm

Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella return to Kenmare with songs from their debut duo album ‘Oh, The Starlings’, with songs, stories and harmonies that transport the listener to another world.

Music from the heart, for the heart.

Tickets €25

Catch of the Day

Wednesday August 7th @ 8pm

Red Fox Theatre brings their award nominated musical comedy to Kenmare. It’s Ireland, 1966, and Joe Welch, a skipper, sails into Dingle Bay with a very unusual catch. What follows is a ridiculous series of events, involving Eamon De Valera, Queen Elizabeth and whole lot of nuns.

Tickets €15