Cllr Dan McCarthy reports.

We enjoyed a great day at Blackwater Sports last Sunday. Congratulations to everyone who took part and well done to the committee who organised a well run and fantastic event.

Just want to mention what an efficient job Kerry County Council and contractors did at the road between Danish and Torc Waterfall. This road is used a lot by people commuting to work and brings a lot of tourists to see beautiful scenery. Well done to all involved.

Delighted to have attended the Sunset to Sunrise walk at Molly Gallivans on the 22nd of June. This was a lovely event for a very special event to raise money for the Aoife O’Sullivan memorial fund.

Congratulations to another successful Ring of Kerry cycle. Thanks to all the organisers, volunteers and cyclists who took part and helped raise much needed money for such worthy charities around Kerry.

There is a proposed plan for footpaths, pedestrian crossing and lighting for the road from Ard Bhearna to town. These plans are available to view at council offices Kenmare, County Buildings in Tralee and at www.kerrycoco.ie If people have any views on this i would urge them to have a look and make submissions.

The Viking Raft race was another great day at the pier. I had a great craic commentating on the race and I think plenty of fun was had by all.

I organised a bus to Dublin for The Beef Plan Protest and would like to thank all those who travelled up to show their support. I was delighted to get the opportunity to address the crowd outside Leinster House. As a country that produce some of the finest cattle in the world why are we letting beef from other countries into Ireland. As an industry that is already struggling this could spell the end for beef farmers in Ireland.

A great crowd gathered in Kilgarvan to attend the Jackie Healy Rae memorial tractor picnic run.