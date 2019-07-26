O’Sullivan sisters do the double!

Team BOSS have had a super busy few months attending the World Championships in Killarney and the All Ireland Championships in Dublin.

History in the making was witnessed when Emer and Aisling O’Sullivan, daughters of proud parents Fionnuala and Danny, were both crowned 2019 World and All Ireland champions in age 17 and 15 respectively. An amazing achievement for one household in the small town of Kenmare.

At the world championships in Killarney over 30 dancers from the Bernie O’Sullivan School competed against dancers from all over the globe in a bid for world medals. The school had another phenomenal victory in the form of Leon O’Sullivan, age 15 boys World Champion, and Emily Quirke, age 19 World Champion.

Further fabulous results included Anna Rawson who placed 8th in her age group, whilst Laura Wiley, Leona Delaney and Grace Casey placed 5th, 6th and 8th respectively in their age group. Aoibheann O’Connor placed 5th in age 12, and Nadine Delaney 2nd in her age group.

For boys aged 12-15 placements were achieved by Olo Mszanski 3rd, Eoghan Llywelyn 4th and Ronan Gallivan 5th, whilst Kane Reidy placed 2nd in the 17 plus category.

Their Céilí teams added to the list of four solo champions winning further titles with title wins from champions Laura Wiley, Leona Delaney, Anna Rawson, Laura Pototzki, Amy Arthur, Caoilainn Breen, Isabel O’Brien, Ava Galvin, Anna Rawson, Laura Wiley, Leona Delaney, Laura Pototzki, Saibhe Sheehy, Holly Arthur, Aoibheann O’Connor and Julia Harrington; and fourth places achieved by Shalga O’Sullivan, Sarah Gavin, Niamh Wilson, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Ava Galvin, Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Amy Arthur and Caoilainn Breen.

And it didn’t stop there as congratulations were also paid to senior ladies world champions including Nadine Delaney, Aisling O’Sullivan, Emer O’Sullivan, LiQuin Hourihan, Gemma O’Brien, Sarah O’Donoghue, Katie O’Connell and Carmel O’Leary

In May two dancers travelled north to Carrickfergus to compete in the Ulster Championships, huge congratulations to Emily Quirke for placing 5th and a big ‘welcome back’ to Ava Wiley who placed second in her first competition back.

Earlier this month many dancers travelled to Citywest Dublin to compete in the All Ireland Championships where, following on the World’s success, three All Ireland titles were brought home by 8 year old Caoilainn Breen, 15 year old Aisling O’Sullivan and her sister 17 year old Emer O’Sullivan.

Other great achievements included placements for Nadine Delaney, Leona Delaney, Saibhe Enright Barry, Aoibheann O’Connor and Gemma O’Brien.

To celebrate their amazing successes the dance school enjoyed a superb celebration in Sheen Falls Lodge before all the dancers, and teachers Bernie and Joanne, enjoy a long deserved rest for the summer. You can still enjoy their talents however as summer shows for all to enjoy will take place in the Brooklane Hotel every week.

Registration for the next term commencing in September will take place on Saturday August 17th from 10am – 3pm in the dance studio, with new dancers always welcome.