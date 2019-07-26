Fabulous month at Kenmare Bay Swim Club

This month, some of the Kenmare Bay Swim Club swimmers have been working very hard to prepare for the Irish Division 1 Summer Nationals and National Division 2 swimming competitions which take place in Dublin and Limerick in July. The club has its highest ever number of national swimmers this year, which is a great accolade to coaching team and committee. Congratulations to Holly Arthur, Joshua Foley, Ciara Harrington, Tommy Meagher and Ben Merrigan who achieved the required times at previous swim meets to qualify for the nationals. The swimmers have been training at a variety of locations across Munster so to maximise their time in the water and prepare for the competition including Killarney Leisure Centre, Dunmanway Leisure Centre, UL in addition to the Kenmare Bay. This year is the first time that the club has coupled with neighbouring swim club West Cork Orca’s and Galway based swim club Bluefin Swim Club to train together and prepare for the nationals.

Kenmare Bay Swim Club is open for new members to join the club from September. If you and your child has reached a good standard in a learn to swim programme and is keen to be part of a highly successful swim club in south Kerry, then come and talk to us and our coaches will advise if your child is ready for swim club. Typically the earlier that children become involved in a swim club, the earlier they will start to focus on improving their technique and swimming faster in a squad based environment. We encourage swimmers from the age of 8 years old to trial for our entry squad, who train during weekdays after school. Should you wish to book a trial, please contact us at kenmareswimclub@gmail.com or via our facebook page. Also look out for scheduled trial dates which will also be posted on our facebook page.

Kenmare Bay Swim Club will be running a number of open water swimming sessions at Star Sailing starting in August. The open water swimming is aimed for both adults and children who are able swimmers and want to do something different to pool swimming. Watch out on our facebook page to see the evenings and mornings that the open water swimming will take place.