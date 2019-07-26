Kenmare Cycling Club supports Accra initiative

Chairman and Managing Director for the FC Group, Fenton Curley, Donates Cycling Gear to Winners in Accra, Ghana

Fenton Curley, Chairman of Kenmare Cycling Club, was in Accra on the 9th June 2019 attending the Accra Criterium Road Race at the National Stadium, Ghana where he presented winners and top riders with cycling gear at the end of the race.

He presented over 30 items of cycling gear to the winners and top riders.

KCC would like to say a special thanks to the people of Kenmare for their kind donations and would ask that you continue to donate any unwanted items as they would like to take them to teams in Ghana.

Fenton, who during his business travels to Accra engages in races with athletes at local clubs, said, “The kits are always much appreciated by the local athletes,” and he takes great pleasure in taking along all sorts of cycling apparel to share with the locals and cycling enthusiasts who enjoys taking part in races.

Fenton is the MD of the FC Group, Kodak’s long-established partner in West Africa, with full local and Head Office infrastructure including sales, service, consumables and parts, and believes in engaging with the community as well as being committed to working with customers to ensure growth in business. Visit www.fcexports.co.uk to read more about the FC Group.

To donate your cycling kits please email kenmarecyclingclub@gmail.com, call 0868954353 or drop them to Finnegans in Kenmare.