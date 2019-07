At Lady Captain Grainne Crowley’s prize presentation at Kenmare Golf Club, Grainne was delighted to present her prize to the winner Elaine Daly who won with a score of 43 points. Pictured are Paudie Kelleher, Captain; Moira Lynott, Hon Sec ILGU; Lady Captain Grainne Crowley; Winner Elaine Daly; Vice Captain Cindy Freeman; and President Dr. Vincent Boland.