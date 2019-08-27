Pier Pressure exhibition opens

There was a great turnout for the official opening of the ‘ ‘ exhibition at the Carnegie Arts Centre, with people coming from far and wide to see the fantastic photos taken by members of the Pier Pressure swimming group, an informal group of ‘wild swimmers’ who meet at the pier throughout the year, come rain or shine, to brave the cold Atlantic waters.

If you missed the opening night, do not despair as the exhibition is on at the Carnegie Arts Centre throughout August, with A3 photos for sale at €50 (framed) and €10 (unframed). Proceeds will go to the local Community Rescue Boats Ireland (CRBI) Derrynane Inshore Rescue Unit, a voluntary group set up to provide an emergency lifeboat service to the Kenmare Bay community. The work of the Derrynane Inshore Rescue Unit is made possible by donations from the general public, and events such as this exhibition are vital to its continuing existence.

Photos can be ordered from the Carnegie by phone on 064 6648701 or in person any time up to the 30th of August, and will be available for collection from the Carnegie during the first week of September. Hours of opening are Tuesday to Saturday 10am-5pm in August (closed August 15th.)

There were some great speeches given on the opening night by Jerry Clifford, chair of the Derrynane Inshore Rescue unit, and Clare Thoma, one of the photographers. Other representatives of the Derrynane Inshore Rescue Unit present on the night were Mike Turner, Caroline Donnelly and Sandra O’Farrell.

Refreshments were sponsored by Parknasilla Resort Hotel, Whytes Centra, Mary Pawle Organic Wines and other generous individuals, and a magnificent cake was baked specially for the occasion by Vivienne’s Occasion cakes. We were delighted that Councillor Dan McCarthy was able to attend the opening, and very much appreciated the messages of support from the other public representatives who were unable to join us on the night.

The Pier Pressure group especially want to thank Claire Bunbury, General Manager of the Carnegie Arts Centre, for organising the exhibition and for generously offering to donate the Carnegie’s commission, so all proceeds will go directly to the unit.

The group has already raised over €1000 in sales and donations for Derrynane Inshore Rescue but they need more, it costs €25,000 per year just to operate the safety equipment, the vast majority of which has to be raised through public donations. So come on down to the Carnegie before the end of August to browse through some beautiful photos, and support the vital work of the CRBI Derrynane Inshore Rescue Unit!