Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

This month I attended the opening of the new houses in Ard Bhearna. These are beautifully built, in a lovely setting and I hope everyone who has moved into one is enjoying life in their new home.

I have been an advocate for hedge cutting for many years for safety reasons. Properly maintained hedges are an excellent fence for farm animals and far more beneficial to wild life than to let them grow wild. It is important for them to be cut back to keep our roads safe for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

Motions at Council meeting

At the last area meeting of Kerry County Council I put in a motion with regards the safety at the entrance to Reenagross Park at the Bell Height Kenmare. In response the council will be putting in safety measures to improve this.

I also raised a motion about extra parking needed in Kenmare Town.

I have used €5,500 of my Councillor Allocation to improve and replace some of the footpaths in Scarteen Park, Kenmare.

The annual Drag Hunt was held in Kenmare on the 4th of August. An enjoyable day as always despite the weather and it’s great to see this tradition still going. Thanks to all the farmers and volunteers for their contribution on the day.

Congratulations to those who took part in the All Ireland rowing championships. Well done to those who brought medals to the club.

I would like to wish the very best to the Kerry Team playing in the All Ireland final on the 1st of September, especially to our local lads playing. Best of luck to, Stephen, Sean, Adrian, Tadgh, Gavin and Killian. They have done their clubs and the people of the area very proud!

Aoife O Sullivan Cycle.

Well done to all who cycled from Malin to Mizen in aid of such a worthy cause

By the time this will go to print another fair day will have passed. Hopefully the sun will shine, the crowds will come, people will enjoy the day and meet people they haven’t met since the 15th of August last year.