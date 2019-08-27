New members always welcome at Kenmare Women’s Group

Here we are in the middle of summer, having a real mixture of sunshine and rain. It’s good to see lots of visitors keeping Kenmare, and the surrounding areas, busy. Hopefully they are enjoying all that we have to offer – how could they not! We are so lucky with the great selection of scenery, accommodation, food and shops. And being with / talking to the local people is entertaining to say the least.

Speakers for our group’s Autumn / Winter programme will include ‘Style’, informative talk by Aileen D’Arcy about Antarctica, a film at the Carnegie, Alzheimers and how to help, plus of course our 20th Anniversary party.

Coffee mornings, to which visitors are welcome, continue through August and September, at Brook Lane, every Wednesday 11am to 1pm.

Pat (secretary) 086 3454849

Happiness is not in our circumstances, but in ourselves. It is not something we see, like a rainbow. Or feel, like a fire. Happiness is something we are.