Kenmare Rowing and Boating Club

On August 15th Fair Day the Club brought a few rowing machines to the Square where as a fundraiser people were challenged to see how far they could row in a minute. Thanks for the great support from those who gave it a go.

Bantry Rowing Club held it’s Offshore Regatta on September 1st. It was well attended and Kenmare sent 3 crews. Good blustery conditions on the 4km course saw great racing. Tom Kelly came 3rd in the Senior Mens single sculls in a very competitive field. Eamon O Sullivan, John Hallisey and Kevin Healy who just took rowing up at the end of July, along with Paul Kelly and coxed by Rowan had a really great race in the Mens Senior Quad, and Leon O Sullivan, Tom Kelly and Rowan Glynn Johnston in a composite crew with Luke from Bantry held on to the Junior 18 Mens Quad title. Then we all came home and watched the match. What an exciting day!

As membership has grown in the Club, our coaching resources are reaching capacity. Membership will open again in April 2020 for Junior membership. If you have coached in the past or are experienced launch drivers and would like to help out in the Club please get in touch. The Club email is kenmarerowing@gmail.com

Ahakista Regatta is up next. Looking forward to that.