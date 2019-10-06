Templenoe Rowing Club welcome new members

Templenoe Rowing Club

Templenoe Rowing Club (TRC) is a local club based at the popular pier in Templenoe. TRC is a growing sports club and has seen its membership rise in the past four years. In recent years they have boasted many All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championship titles and gained recognition for their dedication and joy for the sport.

Originally started in 1952 the club was revived in 1991. Currently the club has over 60 members training, supporting one another and encouraging new members to take part in the sport of rowing. This is to not only to promote health and fitness but also a sense of belonging within the community, and, of course to achieve a national medal title by competing every August in the annual All Ireland National Coastal Rowing Championships.

This rowing season hard work has been payed off, as it was Templenoe’s most successful year at the recent All Irelands Championships in Dingle. The club proudly achieved 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in a various amount of different age categories.

Gold: U18 boys – Novice men – Master’s mix

Silver: Master women – Pre veteran men

Bronze: U14 boys – Senior mix

For the U12 boys, U14 girls, Junior women, Veteran men, Veteran mixed and Master men crews that raced and did not place for a medal, the club is so proud of your achievement and commitment.

All the members wish to promote their coastal rowing club who use safe double skin fibreglass rowing boats. The boats are rowed by 4 persons, controlled and steered by an adult cox all of whom have child safety and awareness certificates and Garda vetted.

Training is provided for age 10 years and onwards. One of the advantages of the coastal rowing competitions is the fact that you can row in your own age class i.e. U12, U14, U16, U18, U21, Seniors, Pre-Veterans 30-40, Veterans 40-50 and Masters 50+

The club have use of a gym for indoor training. This is to increase the level of fitness and stamina along with the benefit of enhancing people’s confidence and viewpoint in sport. The club understands it takes effort from all the rowers, coxswains, supporters, family, friends and volunteers to make a good team and are so grateful to everyone involved.

Templenoe are on high spirits after their success and look forward to the next season of rowing already. They see rowing as a fantastic potential for people to come together as a team to improve their performance and enjoyment for the sport.

TRC are active in their encouragement for anyone interested in learning to row and want people of all ages to try the sport. Enrolment starts in September so call today to get started or if you have any queries please contact Craig 087-2608080, Jasmin 087-9002691, Martin 087-9447801 or Ben 087-3892991.