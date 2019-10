Ring of Beara Committee members John M. Harrington, Sarah Durkin, Alan Sheehy and Roland Blennerhassett pictured at Brooklane Hotel presenting a cheque for €53,916 to Kenmare Special Needs Children’s Group, Castletownbere Community Hospital, Kenmare Family Resource Centre, Castletownbere Day Care Centre, Saint John of God Services Kenmare and Kerry Fairways Special Olympics Golf Society, the beneficiary charities from this years event.