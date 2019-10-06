Kenmare and district garden club welcome new members

Kenmare and district garden club

The September meeting was hosted by Simon and Margaret Linnell of Willowfield Garden Centre, Kenmare and featured a talk on the Garden of Re-Imagination by Adam and a tasting demo by Kloe, both of Two Green Shoots, Glengariff. Their venture is situated adjacent to the Ewe Garden, but it is a separate entity focusing on, as the title of the talk suggested ‘all things edible and organic.’

Firstly Adam, who is also head gardener at Bantry House, outlined his vision for a sustainable forest garden facing up to the challenges of climate change, food shortages and the contrary effects to biodiversity. Kloe then continued the theme with a demonstration of delicious food using the organic produce from the garden; cashew herb pesto on herbed focaccia and a wonderful cake incorporating her favourite ingredient, nettles!

The success of the evening was in no small part due to the welcome by Simon and Margaret, the comfortable seating they organised and the pleasure of being entertained sitting amongst their excellent plant and garden displays.

For further information on Two Green Shoots take a look online at www.twogreenshoots.com

Our next meeting takes place on October 3rd at Gateway Kenmare, with coffee and tea from 7pm followed by a lecture at 7.30pm by Rachel Darlington ‘Exciting Annuals’ Irish Garden contributor. Her recent book ‘Journal of an Irish Garden’ will be available on the night at €10.

There will also be plants for sale.

All new members are welcome.