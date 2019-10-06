All change for Tahilla Community National School

Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB) are delighted to announce the transfer of patronage from the Bishop of Kerry to Kerry ETB for Tahilla Community National School. This is the third Community National School to be opened under the patronage of Kerry ETB.

Tahilla Community National School (CNS) is located between Sneem and Blackwater and will cater for students in the greater Kenmare area looking for a school with a difference. The school, in common with other Community National Schools, will provide inclusive and innovative education to meet the needs of students and the wider community. The school offers a broad range of extra-curricular activities and students benefit from a very good student teacher ratio.

Máire de Cógáin is delighted to have been appointed caretaker principal and is enjoying the opportunity to create a positive learning environment for the pupils and teachers alike.

“Having seen the model in action as a learning support teacher in Two Mile Community National School last year I have a good understanding of the core values: Excellence in Education, Multi-denominational, Equality-Based and Community Focused,” explained Máire.

In the Community National School model, the ETB is the employer of all the staff as well as the corporate body with overall responsibility for governance. The school will have a Board of Management with responsibility for overall strategic planning and policy development for the school.

The CEO of Kerry ETB, Mr. Colm McEvoy in welcoming the development, stated, “The transfer of patronage for Tahilla Community National School to the ETB is a very welcome development. Kerry ETB is fully committed to working with all our partners in progressing this Community National School.”

“Community National Schools are child-centred, multidenominational, publicly-accountable schools which strive to provide high quality education for every child. The school will cater for children of all faiths and beliefs equally. Parents of children in existing CNS schools appreciate that these schools make space for the spiritual part of a child’s identity while respecting all faiths and secular beliefs equally.” said Ann O’Dwyer Director of Schools Kerry ETB

Anyone interested in enrolling their child should contact Máire de Cógáin on 085 871 7284 or email cns@kerryetb.ie.

For further information on the CNS model, please visit www.kerryetb.ie or www.cns.ie