Kenmare Women’s Group.

Our summer break is over, and we are back to having weekly meetings at the Adult Education Centre every Wednesday, 11am – 1pm. There is a copy of our programme on the notice board at the AEC, if you’d like to see what’s happening up to Christmas. Newcomers are always welcome, even if you just want to pop in, to see what we are doing. If you’d like to know more about the group you can ring me (Pat) on 086 3454849.

The Spring programme, from January – end of March, is now being planned. Thankfully, we in the Kenmare area, are lucky to have so many talented, interesting people living all around us. And with a variety of subjects.

Once again, a big thank you to Una and all of her staff at the Brook Lane Hotel, for looking after us on our coffee mornings throughout the summer months. They never fail to greet us and serve us with warmth, and it is greatly appreciated.

Talk to you next month. Pat (secretary)

Like integrity, love of life is not a subject to be studied, it is contagious. And you have to catch it from someone who has it. Lois Bujold