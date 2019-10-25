August and September were two successful months for ISG.

In August, we held our annual bake sale at Fair Day which was a huge success. We’d like to thank everyone who came and supported us in the day, we really appreciate the support. Well done to Sarah O’ Sullivan who one the cake that was sponsored by Sean Daly’s office. Well done to everyone involved in the organising of the day it wouldn’t have run so smooth without ye.

Our U15’s started off the September with a good win over Abbeydorney in the U15 A Championship. Well done to all the girls, Siobhan and Joanne for helping and to their coach Colm Horgan who put a lot of training into this successful team. It was a very well-deserved win.

Julie and Emma O’ Sullivan took home gold medals with the Castleisland minors as they won their Minor final.

Our Senior ladies went to Dunmanway and took part in the Sam Maguire 7’s competition on Saturday September 7th. They came up against very strong teams, but the girls really enjoyed the day and will definitely be entering again next year!

A special well done to all the girls that reached finals over the last month, we had our u12 B team in the East Kerry final against Legion where they narrowly lost out. And our U12 A team took on Dr. Crokes in an East Kerry shield final. To Joanne, Katie and Emma and the Glenflesk minors who took on Ballymac in their minor final, they lost out by 3 points after a very exciting game which went to extra time.