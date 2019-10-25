Congratulations Billy!

Huge win for Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Shield Team!

On Sunday September 15th, Kenmare’s Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Squad triumphed in the competition Final at Kenmare Golf Club. This is a competition across all 16 Kerry Clubs, with 10 players from each club combining in Scotch Foursomes. All players are over 40 in this competition, and usually have loads of experience. This is probably the most competitive category in Kerry, and to win this prize is huge for the club. The winning team with manager David O’Dwyer are shown in the attached picture.