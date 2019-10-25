Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section.
Ring of Kerry Results:
Medal, Sept 22nd
1st Gearoid O’Brien(6) 71, 2nd Derek Hillier(9) 72, 3rd Michael O’Sullivan(12) 73.
Sept 15th
1st Gearoid O’Brien(6) 37Pts, 2nd Michael O’Sullivan(12) 37Pts, 3rd Simon Stauch(9) 36Pts.
Sept 8th – Club Championship
1st Michael Kirby(9) 71, 2nd David Keirns(5) 74, 3rd Simon Stauch(9) 74.
Sept 1st Medal
1st Leon O’Sullivan(28) 38Pts, 2nd Cyril O’Donoghue(16) 33Pts, 3rd Cathal O’Mahony(17) 29Pts.
Kenmare Golf Club Results:
Week Ending 29th September.
Men’s Singles, Goty#9 First Prize sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant
1st Charlie Vaughan(15) 41Pts 2nd Gavin O’Shea (11) 39Pts 3rd Paudie Kelleher(20) 38Pts
Semi Final win Vs Lee Valley for the West Cork Shield Junior Team.
Ladies Results – Kit McCarthy Trophy. Congratulations to Angela Brosnan, Vee Blennerhassett and Nora May Harrington on winning Kit McCarthy Trophy (sponsor Sheila & Donal McCarthy) Scramble with 63.7
Ladies Open Day Sept 25th ! Thank you to our Sponsor Neidin Hats Kenmare, Kim Kennedy and Chris O’Siochru. 1st Kay Cremin, Esther Ward and Marie Gleeson. 74 points (ocb)
2nd Colette Bradshaw, Marie Kissane and Joanne Bhamvra 74 points
3rdBernie O’Connor, Eilish O’Connor and Mary Moran 71pts
Results week ending Sept 22nd
Mens: GOTY 18 hole Stableford Sponsored by Audi Cork
1st. Flor O Donoghue (10) 41pts 2nd. Mark O Donovan (8) 40 pts 3rd. Colm Breen (20) 39 pts
Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Ted Woods 21 pts
Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Rosemary Boyton
1st. Chris O Siochriu (18) 34 pts 2nd. Rosemary Boyton (34) 33 pts (OCB) 3rd. Delia Long (23) 33 pts
Ladies Golfer of the Year Winner- Clara Brosnan.
Congratulations to Clara Brosnan winning Golfer of the Year 2019. Kindly sponsored by JR McCarthys Topline.
Clara has played outstanding golf throughout the year. Winning (with the help of Angela) The 2019 2Sisters Classic and also the Ladies Foursomes Club Championship (with the help of Anne Clifford).
McEvoy Shield Sept 21st
We had a great performance by our McEvoy Shield team in Lee Valley, fourball betterball format, averaged nearly 41 points per pairing and just pipped for first place.
Huge win for Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Shield Team
And finally, on Sunday September 15th, Kenmare’s Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Squad triumphed in the competition Final at Kenmare Golf Club. This is a competition across all 16 Kerry Clubs, with 10 players from each club combining in Scotch Foursomes. All players are over 40 in this competition, and usually have loads of experience. This is probably the most competitive category in Kerry, and to win this prize is huge for the club. The winning team with manager David O’Dwyer are shown in the attached picture.
A wonderful win, and a great day for the club.