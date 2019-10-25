Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section.

Ring of Kerry Results:

Medal, Sept 22nd

1st Gearoid O’Brien(6) 71, 2nd Derek Hillier(9) 72, 3rd Michael O’Sullivan(12) 73.

Sept 15th

1st Gearoid O’Brien(6) 37Pts, 2nd Michael O’Sullivan(12) 37Pts, 3rd Simon Stauch(9) 36Pts.

Sept 8th – Club Championship

1st Michael Kirby(9) 71, 2nd David Keirns(5) 74, 3rd Simon Stauch(9) 74.

Sept 1st Medal

1st Leon O’Sullivan(28) 38Pts, 2nd Cyril O’Donoghue(16) 33Pts, 3rd Cathal O’Mahony(17) 29Pts.

Kenmare Golf Club Results:

Week Ending 29th September.

Men’s Singles, Goty#9 First Prize sponsored by Mulcahy’s Restaurant

1st Charlie Vaughan(15) 41Pts 2nd Gavin O’Shea (11) 39Pts 3rd Paudie Kelleher(20) 38Pts

Semi Final win Vs Lee Valley for the West Cork Shield Junior Team.

Ladies Results – Kit McCarthy Trophy. Congratulations to Angela Brosnan, Vee Blennerhassett and Nora May Harrington on winning Kit McCarthy Trophy (sponsor Sheila & Donal McCarthy) Scramble with 63.7

Ladies Open Day Sept 25th ! Thank you to our Sponsor Neidin Hats Kenmare, Kim Kennedy and Chris O’Siochru. 1st Kay Cremin, Esther Ward and Marie Gleeson. 74 points (ocb)

2nd Colette Bradshaw, Marie Kissane and Joanne Bhamvra 74 points

3rdBernie O’Connor, Eilish O’Connor and Mary Moran 71pts

Results week ending Sept 22nd

Mens: GOTY 18 hole Stableford Sponsored by Audi Cork

1st. Flor O Donoghue (10) 41pts 2nd. Mark O Donovan (8) 40 pts 3rd. Colm Breen (20) 39 pts

Thursday Autumn Gold Winner – Ted Woods 21 pts

Ladies Results: 18 Hole Stableford Sponsored by Rosemary Boyton

1st. Chris O Siochriu (18) 34 pts 2nd. Rosemary Boyton (34) 33 pts (OCB) 3rd. Delia Long (23) 33 pts

Ladies Golfer of the Year Winner- Clara Brosnan.

Congratulations to Clara Brosnan winning Golfer of the Year 2019. Kindly sponsored by JR McCarthys Topline.

Clara has played outstanding golf throughout the year. Winning (with the help of Angela) The 2019 2Sisters Classic and also the Ladies Foursomes Club Championship (with the help of Anne Clifford).

McEvoy Shield Sept 21st

We had a great performance by our McEvoy Shield team in Lee Valley, fourball betterball format, averaged nearly 41 points per pairing and just pipped for first place.

Huge win for Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Shield Team

And finally, on Sunday September 15th, Kenmare’s Dr. Billy O’Sullivan Squad triumphed in the competition Final at Kenmare Golf Club. This is a competition across all 16 Kerry Clubs, with 10 players from each club combining in Scotch Foursomes. All players are over 40 in this competition, and usually have loads of experience. This is probably the most competitive category in Kerry, and to win this prize is huge for the club. The winning team with manager David O’Dwyer are shown in the attached picture.

A wonderful win, and a great day for the club.