Congratulations George

Kieran Burns, Chairman Sneem GAA Club, presents George O’Neill, Blackwater, with a cheque for €5,000, which was the first prize in a recent Sneem GAA Lotto Draw. There was no winner of the jackpot of €15,000, which was divided between 21 people. pic Mary D O’Neill
Community, Sports