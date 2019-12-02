Kieran Burns, Chairman Sneem GAA Club, presents George O’Neill, Blackwater, with a cheque for €5,000, which was the first prize in a recent Sneem GAA Lotto Draw. There was no winner of the jackpot of €15,000, which was divided between 21 people. pic Mary D O’Neill
Congratulations George
