Kenmare Health Association says thank you

Members of pictured with Helena Buckley, CNM, Fiachne Day Centre and members of the public who attended the Coffee Morning. The association thanked all at the Lansdowne Arms Hotel for hosting their event which raised €2,160. They also thanked all who supported the event, donated home baking and sponsored raffle prizes. Other recent fundraisers included their recent church gate collection at Kenmare, Templenoe and Dirreendarragh churches which raised €1,035. Money donated to Kenmare Mental Health Association (KMHA) supports various social events, classes and activities for clients at Fiachne Day Centre and clients in the community as requested by the local Community Mental Health Nurse. Hampers and lunch vouchers are given to clients at Christmas by KMHA as requested by the CMHN.