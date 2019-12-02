Happy birthday Peggy!

Peggy Clifford Blackwater, pictured with her family, recently celebrated her birthday with a fundraiser for the Air Ambulance in Blackwater Tavern. Ruth Bruton of the Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) was present on the night with collection buckets and over €1,400 was raised for the charity. Peggy hopes to make the fundraiser an annual event. Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) is a charity dedicated to delivering pre-hospital care to people in serious life-threatening emergencies through volunteer medical professionals across Ireland. For further information about the Air Ambulance or to organise a fundraiser call Ruth on 086-4182144 or email ruth.bruton@icrr.ie

pics Mary D O’Neill