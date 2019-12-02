Tremendous month at Kestrels HQ

Let’s start with the U12 Girls. They travelled to Milltown to take on St. Colmans. The home side had a quick start with two baskets inside the first minute and a half. The Kestrels responded swiftly with two fantastic scores from Roisin Liathan to level the first quarter 8-8. In the second quarter both teams displayed their impressive defensive techniques, resulting in one score each. They left the court at half time still tied at 10-10. During the third quarter, Ava Moriarty showed unbelievable defence, forcing St. Colmans to shoot from a distance. Unfortunately, three of these shots hit the target and the period ended 16-12 to Colmans. The final seven minutes once again, showed the Kestrels amazing defensive skills, lead by Erin O’ Sullivan. Regrettably, the Kestrels lay-up opportunities just didn’t convert which left them two baskets shy of levelling the game. Well done girls, you all showed fantastic team spirit and brilliant sportsmanship. Thank you to coaches Rory and Michael and to everyone who came out to support.

Next we have the U16 Girls D1. Our girls tackled St. Marys of Castleisland on home turf. The first quarter was very defensive. Kenmare were on top of their opponents at every chance, not letting them get the outside shots up. Fast breaks from Kenmare put St. Marys defence under pressure. Tania McCormack scored an impressive seven points, ending the first quarter 13- 9 to Kenmare. During the third quarter quick passing from Kenmare broke Castleislands defence allowing great baskets from inside the key. However, St. Marys got their head back in the game and finished the quarter ahead for the first time in game, 32-30. In the last quarter, luck wasn’t on the Kestrels side with a lot of baskets just not wanting to stay in the basket. Their opponents took advantage of this and ploughed on with fast breaks and impressive passing. Final score 37-45 to St. Marys. Well done girls!

Congratulations to our first ever U17 Boys on their first game of the season away to Killarney Cougars. The game did not go in their favour, however they all played brilliantly and looking at the pure talent these young lads have, there will be plenty of victories in the future.

