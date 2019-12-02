Tir na nOg embrace culture

The Staff and Management of Kenmare Nursing Home ‘Tir na nOg’ would like to thank everyone who made our first cultural day such a great experience.

We sampled many different kinds of food, listened to singing and music and, of course, had a great dance!

We also took this opportunity to present John Crowley (Sneem) with a small gift to thank him for living with us for the last 13 years.

We would like to give a special thanks to Michael Healy Rae TD and Senator Mark Daly for coming to see us all, also to Father Kerins for starting the afternoon off for us, our friend John for providing some great dancing tunes and SuperValu Kenmare, Haven Pharmacy Brosnans, Lloyds Pharmacy and Sheehan’s Pharmacy for our spot prizes. We hope to see everyone soon for our annual Christmas party!

