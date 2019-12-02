Blackwater Women’s Group host 18th annual dance

Members of pictured at their Harvest Dance in Kenmare Bay Hotel earlier this month. 125 people from Blackwater, Templenoe, Glencar, Kenmare, Tahilla, Sneem, Castlecove, Cahirciveen, Bonane, Kilgarvan, Blackvalley, Tuosist and Adrigole enjoyed an excellent meal and dancing with a brilliant dance band, the Two Mikes & Family Ties. This was the Blackwater Group’s 18th annual dinner dance and the event continues to draw people from all over South Kerry and West Cork including local politicians, Michael Healy Rae T.D, Senator Mark Daly and Cllr Dan McCarthy. Many thanks to everyone who supported the event and sponsored raffle and door prizes including Cllr Dan McCarthy, Senator Mark Daly, Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen, Sean Daly and Co, Tony Lawrence and members of Blackwater Women’s Group. pic Mary O’Leary