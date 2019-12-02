Thank you Ring of Beara

St. John of God Community Services Kenmare, as one of the nominated recipients from the Ring of Beara Cycle 2019 wish to thank the committee and organisers for the generous donation received. We will ensure that your generosity as always will be used for the sole benefit of those we support day to day in the local area.

We were honoured to be selected and delighted to volunteer on the day. The tremendous atmosphere which the cycle generates in Kenmare and along the Beara Peninsula is very special and unique.

We also thank Oliver Kirwan of Elite Events Management, KMEG and the numerous volunteers for their support and commitment to make this year’s cycle such a fantastic success.

Again, we extend our gratitude to all and look forward to The Ring of Beara Cycle 2020.

Shane Dalton & Martina Moore, St. John of God Services Kenmare