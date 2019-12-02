Another fantastic season for Kenmare Bay Sailing Club

Another fantastic season was enjoyed by Kenmare Bay Sailing Club. First off, we would like to take this opportunity to extend a special thank you to Danny McCarthy and Star Outdoors for allowing our club use of the pier each season. We had a lot fun during the summer, from the pure enjoyment of being out on the water and having friendly races to enjoying a club bar-b-que, which gave members new and old a chance to socialise and get to know each other.

The annual AGM was held in October at the Brooklane Hotel and the following committee members for 2020 were elected:

Commodore/ ISA Liaison: Dave O’Donovan

Treasurer: Tom Meagher

Secretary: Joanna Grant

Training Officer: Jamie Blandford

Safety Officer: Paul Keogh

Children’s Officer: Bridget Veldhoen

Among the topics discussed were safety, including operating the safety boat, and what the KBSC would like to accomplish as a club in the future. Two of our club members completed the ISA powerboat course early in the season, and going forward we would like members to have the opportunity to take part in a safety boat course as well as learning practical sailing and racing skills. For the future we hope the club will continue to expand and give young and old in the community the opportunity to get on the water and try sailing.

Members of our club volunteered for the Quest Adventure in October and also bag packing at Supervalu to raise funds to help cover club costs such as insurance. KBSC would like to thank Martina, the staff at Supervalu and everyone who supported our club on the day. We look forward to another exciting year! If you would to get involved in sailing, contact Dave O’Donovan 087 762 9813 or Tom Meagher 083 188 4330.