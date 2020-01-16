Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

Sunday 15th December @ 2pm
Kenmare Performing Arts brings you The Storytellers.
Travel around the world and explore forgotten myths and unusual legends in eight fast-paced and hilarious tales! Directed by April Ferron.
Tickets €8
Tuesday 31st December
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves
Event organised by Sean Daly & Co Insurance and Financial Brokers with all proceeds to the Carnegie Art Centre.
Tickets €3 per person / €10 family of four
Thursday 9th January @ 8pm
Film‘Stan and Ollie’ (PG)
Laurel and Hardy, the world’s most famous comedy duo, attempt to reignite their film careers as they embark on what becomes their swan song, a gruelling theatre tour of post-war Britain.
Tickets €8 / students€6
Saturday 11th January @ 8pm
Sean Keane who will be joined on the night by Pat Coyne on guitar and Fergus Feely on mandocello.
Tickets €25. On sale now.