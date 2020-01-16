Cllr Dan McCarthy reports…

At this month’s meeting of Kerry County Council I have asked that Kerry County Council write to the relevant authorities with regards to problems occurring in obtaining farm payments that these problems should be highlighted to the farmer before the deadline, so as the farmers have an opportunity to sort these and receive their payments on time.

I have also highlighted and asked that Kerry County Council need to carry out a review and check on all public street lighting to ensure that they are all in working order.

Congratulations to Templenoe on their recent Munster Championship win and I would like to wish them the very best of luck as they enter the All-Ireland series. Congratulations also to Kenmare Shamrocks Stephen O’Brien on winning the Munster senior player of the year, and also to Sean O’Shea on winning an all-star award and young player of the year.

As 2019 draws to a close, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the support that you have shown me throughout this election year which I was thankfully re-elected to Kerry County Council and once again given the opportunity to represent you the people of the Kenmare Electoral Area.

I want to wish each and every one a happy and peaceful Christmas. And best wishes for 2020. The festive season can be a hard time for many people, take a moment of your time to check in on your neighbours. If I can help in any way through-out this time please contact me.

I am available every day in Kenmare Mart. I also hold clinics throughout the month throughout the constituency and can be contacted at any time. Cllr Dan Mc Carthy ,Kilcurrane East, Kenmare Co Kerry 087-6846513 087-2224411 (work number)