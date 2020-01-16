Kenmare Bay Hotel recognises long term staff

Recognising the achievements of individual staff at the Kenmare Bay Hotel was on the agenda at their recently held Long Service Awards.

The Kenmare Bay Hotel employees who have dedicated ten or more years’ service were invited to attend an evening reception hosted by the Proprietor Riobard Lyne and General Manager, Andrew Rees.

At the Kenmare Bay Hotel there are twelve members of staff celebrating the over ten years of service milestone, seven who have reached 15 years of service, and one celebrating 40 years of service. Special recognition has to go to Noreen Sheehan, Accommodation Manager, who is celebrating an amazing 40 years of service at the hotel.

Staff from all departments were honoured and the number of staff receiving Long Service Awards is testament to the investment and emphasis the Kenmare Bay Hotel puts into the training and development of its staff to help build long and successful careers in hospitality.

Those receiving awards were honoured at the evening event and presented with their awards by Proprietor Riobard Lyne and issued with travel vouchers in honour of their service and dedication to the hotel.

Riobard Lyne, Proprietor, “We are absolutely thrilled to be honouring so many staff with their Long Service Awards in 2019. We work hard to create an environment where people not only enjoy their work but also have the opportunity to develop their career within the hotel.”

The staff celebrating ten or more years’ service are Andrew Rees, Ania Donnery, Alan Donnery, Eadaoin O’ Sullivan, Teresa O’ Shea, Laura Meagher, Kay O’ Connor, Lyndsey O’ Shea, Deirdre Miles, Mary Harrington, Lisa Ragosa, Sile Browne, Hanneke Vermolen, Tom Meagher, Kevin Lynch, Noreen Sheehan, and Billy Bevan.

