Happy Christmas from Kenmare Family Resource Centre

We have a busy 2020 ahead with our weekly groups starting back after the Christmas break from Monday 6th January 2020.

There is a wide variety of groups running through 2020.

On Monday we have parent, baby and toddler group, adult peer recovery support group, youth café (TY and 5th year students); Tuesdays knitting group, canvas club for adults and primary school, otherworld’s game club (14 years and older); Wednesdays parent, baby and toddler group; Thursdays conversational English morning, and a breastfeeding support group; Friday self care and wellness mornings and canvas club for teens.

By appointment only we also offer low cost counselling for adults, child and adolescent counselling and art therapy. Please call us for more information.

Early next year at Kenmare Family Resource Centre we will be running parenting courses, paediatric first aid and the Rainbows programme from the end of January 2020.

Feel free to call into see us anytime for information on the weekly activities or any of the services we provide to Kenmare and the greater Kenmare area which include community development, community meeting room, well being programmes, family support services and after school activities. we would be delighted to welcome you.

You can contact Kenmare Family Resource Centre on 064 6642790, email info@kenmarefrc.ie or visit www.kenmarefrc.ie