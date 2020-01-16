November goes swmmingly for Kenmare Bay Club

November was a busy month for all our squads! For the first time ever, Kenmare Bay Swim Club held their own Inter-Club gala. We partnered up with the West Cork Orcas in Dunmanway and the Clonakilty Penguins, to hold an event where our novice swimmers could attain much needed times. We were very lucky to have a Fina referee Mary Haughney and Pat O’ Donovan Swim Ireland Recorder present, who generously volunteered their time to us. The criteria to compete in the Swim Ireland competitive pathway gets harder every year, and novice swimmers cannot begin on the Munster pathway without at least two entry times. It went off without a hitch and the swimmers got a taste of whats involved in the competitive swimming world. Our swimmers impressed all the parents and coaches with their determination and even went off the blocks! Plenty of medals taken back home to the Kenmare by our fantastic swim team.

Also in Dunmanway, well done to our teen swimmers Jasmine Durkin and Caoimhe Cronin who joined their coach Andra Noonan, for the Rebel swim. It was a very busy event and we were lucky to have participants entered, as it booked out in one day. Hopefully we will have more entered for next years challenge!

Great weekend on home turf at Kingdom Invitation for our small team of Luke, Ciara, Tommy & Ben. Great swimming and PBS. Well done Tommy on his first 400IM, not a bad collection with only four swimmers, Ciara 1 gold and 2 bronze, Luke 3 gold, Tommy 4 bronze and Ben 2 gold and 2 silver giving us a total of 14!

Happy Christmas to everyone in Kenmare from your local swim team!