2020 Ring of Beara Cycle sells out in 24 hours!

Ring of Beara Cycle is one of the most popular cycling events in the country. Cyclists embark on a challenging 110km or 140km route which encompasses the magnificent mountains, valleys and the rugged coastline of the Beara Peninsula. Cyclists pass through picturesque and quaint towns, including Ardgroom, Allihies, Castletownbere, Adrigole and Glengarriff enjoying food, music and chat at the food stations dotted along the route.

The Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare has welcomed over 20,000 cyclists since its first event in 2015 and popularity is ever increasing with the event selling out in 24 hours for the 2020 race. Not only does the event make a significant, positive impact on the local economy it also has the added advantage of helping to support local charities each year, to the tune of €53,000 in 2019 which saw 6 local charities benefit.

The Ring of Beara Cycle Kenmare 2020 will take place on 23rd May 2020 and the event organisers look forward to welcoming new and past participants and being able to contribute again to local charities.

www.ringofbearaccyclekenmare.com