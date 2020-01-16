Will 2020 be the year that you answer the call to Quest?

Quest Kenmare is part of the Quest Adventure Series, one day multi discipline events covering running, cycling and kayaking. Quest Kenmare is an epic adventure along the Wild Atlantic Way featuring the amazing mountains of the Beara Peninsula and boutique charm of Kenmare Town. Starting and finishing in Kenmare the event offers three routes to choose from, suiting all abilities and levels of fitness. Participants undertake one of three routes, the 28km ‘Challenge’ route, the 43km ‘Sport’ route and the 72km ‘Expert’ route.

Organisers are looking forward to welcoming back participants in 2020. The event will take place on 7th March 2020 with registration available at www.questadventureseries.com.