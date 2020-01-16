Skill wins out at Allianz Cumann na mBunscol finals

The last two of the were played recently in good weather conditions in Austin Stacks Park. In the two teacher final Scoil an Chlocháin faced Loughfouder and in the division 1 decider Holy Family Rathmore took on Scoil Eoin Naofa Kenmare. The Div. 1 captains were introduced to 1994 winning captain Declan Quill winner of the inaugural competition before the game as members of the 1994 county committee attending as special quests took their places in the stand.

In this the 25th year celebrations of Allianz Cumann na mBunscol games in Kerry, the showpiece event, the Div. 1 Boys’ Urban Final saw Scoil Eoin Naofa An Neidín tackle the might of Scoil an Teaghalach An Rath Mhóir.

Holy Family dominated the early exchanges in terms of possession but failed to convert their chances as they were met by stout defenders who forced them to kick under pressure and they saw their early efforts drift wide of the target.

Kenmare got to a grip in the game at midfield and worked the ball forward to their skilful full-forward David Grebowiec who slotted the opening goal of the game somewhat against the run of play. The remainder of the half was a rather cagey affair with both sides sharing an equal amount of possession, combining the play well but unable to convert that possession into scores. Scoil Eoin Naofa landed three points from Micheál O’ Mahony, John E. O’ Sullivan and David Grebowiec. Whlie in one of his many forays towards goal Cathal Casey of Rathmore split the defence before the break but his powerful effort at goal skimmed the crossbar for his sides solitary first half score. An Neidín leading at the break 1-3 to 0-1 for An Rath Mhóir.

Rathmore started well in the second half but through a combination of some ferocious tackling and good defending couldn’t break down the Scoil Eoin Naofa Kenmare rearguard and just like they did in the first-half Kenmare raised the green flag. Great work coming in along the end-line by John E. O Sullivan saw him hand pass the ball across the square to the on-rushing Alex Sheehan who had the simplest of tasks to fist home into an empty net.

Backboned by a very solid full-back line of Conor Coakley, Jack Wiggins and Rossa Mac Gearailt, Scoil Eoin Naofa continued on their merry way as midfielder Liam Browne and the deadly David Grewbowiec slotted over points before John E.O Sullivan finished to the net for their third goal.

Holy Family Rathmore much to their credit kept fighting hard. Matthew Kennedy in goals, Grace Murphy in defence and David Darmody on the forty all put in sterling performances. They were rewarded in the 35th min. when full-back Damian Moynihan got up the field to fire a rocket of a shot into the back of the net. However it was too little too late for them on an evening when their luck deserted them with their final passes and shooting efforts. David Grebowiec and Ethan Brennan added further points which saw the boys from Kenmare run out worthy winners on a final scoreline of 3-8 to 1-1.

In a fitting tribute chairman Tomás ó hAiniféin invited 1994 chairman Maurice O’ Mahony forward to present the trophy to Neal O’ Shea, captain of Scoil Eoin Naofa An Neidín.

Scoil an Teaghalach Naofa Matthew Kennedy (C), Grace Murphy, Damian Moynihan, David Donoghue, Emer McAuliffe, Alex Thompson, Daniel O Connor, Conor Moynihan, Seán McAuliffe, Darren Twomey, David Darmody, Darragh O Keeffe, Sarah Mahoney, Cathal Casey, Evan O Sullivan, Evan Cronin, Orla Cronin, Eoin O Sullivan, Ben Carmody, Cillian Miley, Cian Fitzgerald, Gavin Breen, Gearóid Nagle, Jamie O Sullivan, Farath Miah, Paul Togher, Donnacha O Sullivan, Seán Dineen, Cian O Connell. Scoil Eoin Naofa An Neidín.Conor Galvin, Conor Coakely, Jack Wiggins, Rossa MacGearailt, Michael Jones,Charle Guest, Robbie Guest, Liam O Sullivan, Liam Browne, Micheal O Mahony,Neal O Shea,Ethan O Sullivan,John E. O Sullivan,.David Grebowiec,Alex Sheehan,Josh Linnae, Ruairi Coakley, Ethan Brennan, Dara Crushell,Marc Foley, Colm Cronin,Darragh Sweeney, Diarmuid Healy,Seamie Orpen,Joe Hickey,D.J.Harrington, Darragh O Sullivan