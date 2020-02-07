Much to celebrate at Kilgarvan GAA

Kilgarvan GAA had a night of celebration honouring their players who won back to back Intermediate Hurling Championships, Division 2 of the County Hurling League and South Kerry Hurling team. Theyalso had 9 starting team players and 5 subs on the victorious Kenmare/Kilgarvan/Crokes U21 team who won the County Championship. Awards were presented to Kilgarvan players on Kerry hurling and Football teams and squads and also presented to Kilgarvan Player of the year Gearoid Fennessy, Juvenile Club Person of the year Donal McCarthy and Senior Club Person of the year JoAnn Murph. Former Kerry star, and eight times All Ireland winner and TV pundit Pat Spillane was the guest of honour. pic Mary O’Leary