Go Kestrels!

We would like to extend a massive THANK YOU to everyone who donated to our club on our annual bag packing fundraiser at SuperValu during the Christmas period. Your donations are hugely appreciated by and benefit every single member of our club. Thanks also to Derry Murphy for allowing us to bag pack at SuperValu each year and for sponsoring one of our new kits.

The U12 girls D3 had a home game against St. Marys of Castleisland earlier this month. Both coaches were a little worried that the players would be a little rusty after the long Christmas break. However, the girls proved them wrong! After a quiet few minutes from both side, Kenmare got into their stride. Phoebe scored 7 pts and both Erin and Lillian scored 4pts each! Birthday girl Doireann had 2 fantastic assists to her teammates. 22 – 3 at halftime put the game out of reach for the Castleisland girls. In the last quarter Kenmare started scoring more freely with Thein scoring 6pts, Roisin Carey with 4 pts and Ava with 2pts. Final score 35- 5. Overall the U12 girls showed brilliant hard work and fantastic passing. All the chocolate over Christmas must have helped! Well done all and thanks to everyone who came out to support.

The U16 and U17 boys welcomed two teams from Fr. Matthews club in Cork for a couple of challenge matches over Christmas. Fantastic basketball was played by both teams but Fr. Matthews came out on top in both games.

Our senior ladies had an unbelievable game at home against St. Pauls. In the first quarter Kestrels kept Pauls at bay with their spectacular defensive skills. The Kestrels outside shots just weren’t going in and St. Pauls were claiming every rebound. A smart move by Coach Adams saw Caroline Taylor come in and dominate the rebounding scene for Kestrels. Fantastic full court defence from Monste Salvado and Julie and Emma O’Sullivan put a lot of pressure on Pauls. Skipping to the 4th quarter, both teams played their hearts out. A hugely important outside shot was made by Alannah Harrington with the last few seconds to go bringing the score to level. Five minutes extra time was played and oh my goodness was it nail biting! The two teams traded basket for basket and with both of them on team fouls, it was down to a free throw difference in the end. Final score St. Pauls 49 Kenmare Kestrels 48. Well done ladies, you left it all on the court and done yourselves proud. Thanks also to Coach John Adams.

As always, please keep an eye on our facebook page for upcoming games and news from the club.