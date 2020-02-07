Kenmare Shamrocks Weekly Lotto Draw

Our Lotto Jackpot keeps growing and growing and is now at a record high €16,400. There was no winner of last Sunday’s night Lotto draw and the numbers drawn were 3,7,9,25.

Lucky Dip Draw €50 Jer Lucey & Kathleen Downing

€25 voucher for McSwiney’s Electrical Noreen O’Shea (CJ) & TP O’Connor (annual ticket).

You can play online by going to www.clubforce.com website and searching for Kenmare shamrocks. Then just click on the ‘Play Lotto’ tab.

Tickets on sale in many businesses around Kenmare town also. It could be you!