Golfing in Kenmare

Welcome to this month’s Golf in Kenmare Section.

Ring of Kerry Results:

12th Jan 2020. 1st Simon Stauch(9) 35Pts, 2nd Conor Harrington(18) 34Pts, 3rd Cyril O’Donoghue(17) 33Pts.

5th Jan 2020. 1st Mick O’Neill(24) 32Pts, 2nd Claude Law(21) 29Pts, 3rd Cyril O’Donoghue(17) 28Pts OCB

31st Dec 2020. Mick O’Neill(24) 40Pts, Cyril O’Donoghue(17) 37Pts, Gearoid O’Brien(6) 36Pts

Kenmare Golf Club Results:

Week ending Dec 12th. Men’s Results. 15 Hole Stableford. 1st. Sean Twomey (14) 35Pts. 2nd. David O’Dwyer (16) 35Pts. 3rd. Padraig O’Shea (11) 34Pts.

Thursday Morning Autumn Gold Winner – Dave O’Dwyer 20pts.

Ladies Results. 12 Hole competition Sponsor Leonie Lyons. Winner Kim Kennedy (12) 28points 2nd. Clara Brosnan (14) 26 points.

Results week ending Jan 4th

Men’s Results. 15 Hole Singles, round 1 of 6 sponsored by Kenmare Brewhouse 1st. 15 Hole Stableford. John Barry (14) 38pts. 2nd. Dave Burke (10) 37pts. 3rd. James Murphy (9) 36pts.

Ladies Results. Sun. Jan. 5th. Grannies V Non-Grannies. And this year the Non-Grannies take the title.

Results for the week ending Dec 31st. Men’s Results. 15 Hole Stableford. Mini Hamper sponsored by our President Dr. Vincent Boland. 1st. John Duggan (5) 40pts (Five under par for 15 holes). 2nd. James Murphy (8) 38 pts. 3rd. John O’Connor (19) 37 pts.

New year, New Competitions:

The weather may be poor, and the days may be short, but the golf at Kenmare Golf Club has been great this year so far.

There are two great early season competitions to attract every golfer. Brewhouse Kenmare have sponsored an electric golf cart and bag for a 6-week early season competition. And Audi Cork have once again come on board to sponsor a season-long Golfer of the Year Competition to crown Kenmare’s best male golfer. This starts on Feb 14th.