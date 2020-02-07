Coffee morning ‘great success’

The recently held coffee morning in The Brewhouse was a fabulous success, and thank you to all who helped make it so, and to all the generous businesses and families who gave such generous prizes for the raffle. Regional Commissioner Deirdre Henley joined us for the fun and our friendly neighbouring leader from Schull Guides too. Thanks especially to The Brewhouse who were very helpful and generous with their space and time. Happy new year from all of us leaders and girls in Kenmare Ladybirds, Brownies, Guides and Senior Branch. page 28

Kenmare Sailing Club would like to say a big THANK YOU to everyone in Kenmare who supported their annual Christmas bauble draw. This year they were fundraising to purchase a sailing dinghy, which would be suitable for the teen members to learn to sail solo.

They had lots of fantastic prizes donated locally, and paid thanks to Bia Bia for the €50 lunch voucher won by Melanie O’ Sullivan, Mark Daly for the tour and lunch in Leinster House won by David O’ Sullivan, Emerald Outdoors for the night kayak experience won by Oisin Harrington, Star Outdoors cruise and crazy golf which was won by the Craft Shop, Celtic Whiskey experience for six people won by John Joe Sweeney, and Mick & Jimmys breakfast for two which will be enjoyed by Naoise Healy-Rae.

Thanks also to Martina and her crew in SuperValu who allowed the club to use the foyer and to Cliona Harrington for adjudicating the draw.

The club is looking forward to starting up the new season in the spring, if you are interested in seeing what it is all about please call Tom 083 1884330.