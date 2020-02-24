Kenmare & District Gardening Club

The first meeting of 2020 was held in the usual place at The Gateway, Kenmare. We welcomed Kevin Begley of Coolwater Garden, County Limerick who gave us an entertaining talk entitled ‘Goodbye lawn, hello pond’ as he demonstrated how he transformed his garden from a standard garden of large lawn and fruit trees on one side to a phenomenal ninety foot natural looking pond – what an idea! In contrast, the front garden was formalised with crazy paving sandstone, hand laid on earth, but interspersed with more water features and colourful exotic planting without the use of perennials. The talk followed the progression of endless innovative ideas: pergolas, troughs of alpines (70 in all), exotic planting under glazing, wooden structures, even a smokers’ canopy from a local pub!, many of the items acquired through recycle, liquidation sales and friendly Limerick farmers to be adapted to create a superb whole. The club cannot wait to pay a visit!

This was followed by the A.G.M. After reports by the treasurer and secretary, the new committee was elected. The hard work and dedication of those retiring was appreciated by the club and the chairperson encouraged the members to open their gardens and looked forward to hearing suggestions for lectures. Stephen Austen briefly outlined the forthcoming annual trip, which this year will be to the south east region. Members interested in opening their gardens at the Bank Holiday weekend to create a local garden trail were asked to notify Neil Cahill.

The next meeting is at 7.30pm on Thursday, March 7th in The Gateway, coffee and welcome from 7pm. The talk will be given by Neil Porteus, head gardener of the National Trust Property , Mount Stewart, County Down. He will talk about Annesgrove Gardens, Castletownroche, which he has been renovating whilst they were closed to the public and which the club will be visiting in June.