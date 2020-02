The annual children’s art exhibition was launched on Saturday February 8th and was very well received by all who attended. A total of sixty one paintings are on display with over fifty members of the Canvas Club exhibiting from Kenmare, Kilgarvan, and Sneem. The exhibition titled ‘City Scenes’ is based on urban views with scenes from Dublin, Galway, London, and even Hong Kong. The exhibition will run at The Carnegie until the end of February.