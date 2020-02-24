On February 9th Kenmare Kestrels U12 girls D3 played the Flames in Miltown, this game was a top of the table clash. From the start, Kestrels had control with Simone scoring from a very good tip off from Ava. Roisin L and Ava M also put Kestrels on the scoreboard for quarter one. Fantastic assisting from Erin, Doireann and Chloe helped both Phoebe and Muireann score 4 pts each. Half time, 9-17 to Kenmare. Third quarter saw even scores, six a piece. Simone scored these three beauties with Roisin L assisting her teammate twice. Fourth quarter saw Kenmare run away with the W. Phoebe drove up the scoreboard by eight points, Grace two points and Simone another two points. Full time score 19 – 35. Both coaches were delighted with the improvement of the girls defence. Less fouls, less reaching in and more blocks. Fantastic girls. Keep it up. Also a big happy birtday to Kayleigh!

We would like to congratulate Tanya McCormack and Tommy O Sullivan on making the U16 Kerry girls and boys teams. This is a brilliant achievement and shows fantastic hard work and pure determination by both. We are very proud to have both of you representing Kenmare Kestrels. Well done.

The U12 D2 boys had a brilliant win against Killarney Cougars earlier in the month. They came back from a slow start to make it even with 40 seconds to go. A basket from Ethan Brennan and two from Colm Cronin saw them win it out 28 – 22. Fantastic teamwork from the boys helped them bag the win in the end.

Please like our facebook page to keep up to date with fixtures, news and events.

Go Kestrels!