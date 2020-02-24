Lake Hotel celebrates anniversary

The Lake Hotel Killarney reopened for the season on Thursday 30th January and this year is one of huge significance for the four star, family run hotel. Established in 1820, 2020 marks the 200 year celebration of the property, the bicentenary year of The Lake Hotel.

The hotel is rich in history and culture, first opening as a town house in 1820 and progressing to a guesthouse in 1840. Previously owned by the Hilliard family, the Huggards purchased The Lake Hotel in the 1900s and it remains owned and operated by the Huggard family today. The Huggard brothers, Tony, Colman, Niall and Joe are third generation hoteliers from one of the great pioneering families in Irish Hospitality and celebrated 100 years of Huggard hospitality in 2012. A legacy passed down through the generations is the emphasis placed on quality, attention to detail, and exemplary customer service.

Each year, the Huggard family invest in the enhancement of the hotel and are highly committed to maintaining a high standard for their guests. In keeping with tradition, the new season marked the unveiling of new developments at the luxurious four star hotel. Facing into the year ahead with newly renovated guest bathrooms, a new fitness centre, steam room and sauna and 20 refurbished bedrooms.

Sales and Marketing Manager, Sheila O’Callaghan commented, “On this very special milestone for The Lake Hotel, it is evident that the secret to the longevity and success of this property is the constant strive for improvement from the owners. They have never become complacent and have evolved with the times, constantly reinvesting in the premises and always looking at ways to improve the product offering.

“What the owners are most passionate about is their extended family, their guests and their team. The Huggards deliver such a warm welcome that all visitors to the hotel become friends as well as guests. As the hotel grows and develops, it will always retain its old-world charm and warm family welcome.”

www.lakehotel.com.