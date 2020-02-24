Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Roads:

The R569 at Loo Bridge is currently closed due to slippage. I have asked that Kerry County Council to prioritise these works as a matter of urgency. I have also asked Kerry County Council to delay the currently planned works due to take place on the Molls gap road until the R569 is fully operational.

I have again asked Kerry County Council if there was any funding available for sight distance improvement works at Cleady cross. They have assured me that they will re-apply for funding from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport under the safety improvement works scheme.

I have requested that the main Kenmare to Castletownbere road R571 route be identified as a priority 1 route under the winter service plan to ensure that it receives gritting during icy conditions. While the works are currently taking place in the R569 I have requested that both the top of Coom road and Molls gap roads be added to the priority 1 list.

General Election:

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the five candidates who were recently elected to the Dail. I would hope that a new government will be formed within the not too distant future.

Tractor Run:

Well done to all involved in Kenmare Macra’s tractor run. It was a successful day with over 50 tractors participating to raise much needed funds for the mental health charity Jigsaw.

Darkness into Light:

After a successful 31 card drive to raise funds for the annual Darkness in to Light walk in Kenmare, it can now take place on Saturday the 9th of May from Kenmare Mart. The registration will be opening up soon. Anyone interested in volunteering in organising this year’s event please contact me.

Clinics:

I am available every day in Kenmare Mart. I also hold clinics in south Kerry throughout the month. Cllr Dan Mc Carthy ,Kilcurrane East, Kenmare Co Kerry 087-6846513 087-2224411 (work number)