Kenmare has the X factor

Kenmare really does have the X Factor, as the recently held talent competition at The Carnegie last month showed when 48 talented young people performed.

Thanks were paid to Claire Bunbury and all the Carnegie, sound engineer Chris, judges Stella, Sean and Rhona, and all those helped out on the night. Lucy, Clinonadh, Amy, Abbie and Freddie who gave us the wonderful interval entertainment, Daniel O’Reilly, Peggy and Li Qin Hourihan, The Heather Breeze Orchestra, and of course the fabulous young people who shared their talent.

Solo Singing U12

1st Ruby O’Sullivan.

2nd Freddie Geoghean.

3rd Daniel O’Sullivan.

Solo Music U12

1st Doris Jiang,

2nd Emilia Domanska,

3rd Chulainn Linnane,

4th Clodagh O’Riordan, Hannah-Mae O’Shea, Rowan Mulcahy

Group Singing U12

1st MAC squared; Ewan McCarthy & Fergus McCarthy

2nd Tones & I; Nicola Ciolek & Saoirse Hussey

3rd C.N.D; Darragh O’Sullivan, Chloe Kidney, Daniel Clarke

4th A thorn amongst roses; Sam Kavanagh, Ruby O’Sullivan, Colleen Gallivan, Laura Pototski

4th Flower Power; Una O’Shea & Elayna Twomey

Solo Singing U16

1st Paige Cronin

2nd Sadhbh Sheehy

3rd Lizzie Horgan

3rd Luca Norman

4th Emily McCloskey

Solo Music U16

1st Mathew O’Sullivan

2nd Sebastian Pavlov

3rd Isa Boland

4th Gabby Murnane

4th Holly Arthur

4th Maja Garstecka

Solo Recitation U16

1st Luka Norman

2nd Eoghan O’Bogail

Group Singing U16

1st Tamme; Gemma Meyer & Tazmin Lee

2nd Indigo Girls; Emily McCloskey & Heather O’Shea

Group Music U16

1st The BoJo’s; Lucy Johnson & Isa Boland

2nd The Spice Bags; Maggie McCarthy, Maggie O’Donoghue, Lucy Harrington, Gabby Murnane, Sadhbh Sheehy, Yvonne Daly

Winners from each competition will go forward to the County Finals.