Kenmare has the X factor

Kenmare really does have the X Factor, as the recently held talent competition at The Carnegie last month showed when 48 talented young people performed.
Thanks were paid to Claire Bunbury and all the Carnegie, sound engineer Chris, judges Stella, Sean and Rhona, and all those helped out on the night. Lucy, Clinonadh, Amy, Abbie and Freddie who gave us the wonderful interval entertainment, Daniel O’Reilly, Peggy and Li Qin Hourihan, The Heather Breeze Orchestra, and of course the fabulous young people who shared their talent.
Solo Singing U12
1st Ruby O’Sullivan.
2nd Freddie Geoghean.
3rd Daniel O’Sullivan.
Solo Music U12
1st Doris Jiang,
2nd Emilia Domanska,
3rd Chulainn Linnane,
4th Clodagh O’Riordan, Hannah-Mae O’Shea, Rowan Mulcahy
Group Singing U12
1st MAC squared; Ewan McCarthy & Fergus McCarthy
2nd Tones & I; Nicola Ciolek & Saoirse Hussey
3rd C.N.D; Darragh O’Sullivan, Chloe Kidney, Daniel Clarke
4th A thorn amongst roses; Sam Kavanagh, Ruby O’Sullivan, Colleen Gallivan, Laura Pototski
4th Flower Power; Una O’Shea & Elayna Twomey
Solo Singing U16
1st Paige Cronin
2nd Sadhbh Sheehy
3rd Lizzie Horgan
3rd Luca Norman
4th Emily McCloskey
Solo Music U16
1st Mathew O’Sullivan
2nd Sebastian Pavlov
3rd Isa Boland
4th Gabby Murnane
4th Holly Arthur
4th Maja Garstecka
Solo Recitation U16
1st Luka Norman
2nd Eoghan O’Bogail
Group Singing U16
1st Tamme; Gemma Meyer & Tazmin Lee
2nd Indigo Girls; Emily McCloskey & Heather O’Shea
Group Music U16
1st The BoJo’s; Lucy Johnson & Isa Boland
2nd The Spice Bags; Maggie McCarthy, Maggie O’Donoghue, Lucy Harrington, Gabby Murnane, Sadhbh Sheehy, Yvonne Daly
Winners from each competition will go forward to the County Finals.