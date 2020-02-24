Action packed start to the Spring term at Tahilla Community National School

The children of Tahilla CNS had an action-packed day in SuperValu Kenmare last month. In an effort to promote ‘real-life’ enjoyable maths the school made the journey into SuperValu where a number of maths activities were organised.

The children, with the help of the wider school community, held a ‘St. Brigid’s Cross Making Workshop’ in the school. This was a huge success producing over 60 crosses made by grandparents, parents, past pupils, teachers, students and many others from the local community.

The following week the children had a busy day baking in preparation for the cake sale. They baked rocky road, fairy cakes, rice krispie buns and gluten free brownies. After examining the costings for their produce they priced the cakes and crosses accordingly and made price tags and labels to be displayed outside SuperValu. Many parents also baked and brought along a selection of gorgeous goodies. The children are delighted to announce that they raised €218. They are donating half the money to The Simon Community to reflect the work of St. Brigid. The other half will be going to KLAWS as a thank you for taking in a stray cat we found in our school.

On the day of the cake sale the children were given a shopping list and budget of €4, their challenge being to buy the items on the list within the budget given. The children had great fun searching through the aisles and using the self-service tills to buy their items. Thankfully they all kept within budget! The day was a huge success, not only were the children engaging in a great cause but they were learning all about maths in real-life situations. From the baking, pricing and selling the children were engaging in different areas of the maths curriculum throughout the day such as weight, capacity, money, addition and subtraction.

The clever children at Tahilla CNS decided to use the day out as a chance to promote another project they have been working on – the SEAI One Good Idea. Two teams in the school have created a one minute film to promote a simple idea which helps save energy and takes ‘climate action’, and both teams have progressed to the Regional Finals in Cork to present their ideas to a team of judges on Monday 24th February. Team Lego Life Savers are promoting ‘Walk on Wednesdays’ while Team Climate Change Kids are promoting ‘One Hour Free From Power’. Both are super innovative ideas which have been put in place in Tahilla CNS in an effort to save as much energy as possible. The school is one of only five which have progressed to the regional finals. They are urging everyone to try their best to walk instead of using the car and to reduce the amount of unnecessary electricity consumed. We wish both teams all the best of luck in the regional finals!

Go raibh mile maith agaibh!

A very big thank you to everyone who made this happen, especially Derry Murphy for giving us the opportunity to take part in such an educational experience. This is the first event organised as part of our Partnership Schools Ireland Initiative. Míle buíochas to all those who baked and made crosses and to everyone who supported our stand on the day.