Kenmare Bay Swimming Club

started off the New Year with the first long course (50m) of the season with our annual Gerry Ryan gala in UL. 11 gold medals, 4 silver medals, 3 bronze medals, well done to Ciara, Holly, Tommy M, Tommy A, Ben, Josh and Luke. Special mention to Luke who came home with a total of 6 golds and 2 silver and secured 9 division times. In total the squad came home with 35 national divisions qualifying times, which is a great achievement in one gala so early in the year!

Next our meet 1 swimmers headed back up to Limerick to blow all their personal best times out of the water. Two golds for Lucy Daly and a gold for Amy Arthur, also a meet 2 time for Saoirse, Amy and Yvonne. Absolutely amazing skills and swims shown by the athletes, Ruairi, Cillian, Saoirse, Yvonne, Amy and Lucy.

Back up to Limerick for our performance squad where even more division times and great personal bests were achieved in the second long course gala of the season.

Well done to Luke Merrigan on winning two golds for his school, Realt Na Mara, in the National Minor schools Championships in February!

Great start to the year for the club, with numerous personal bests under the belt already. Well done to all the squads, on their continuous hard work every week.