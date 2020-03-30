Letter to the editor

Dear Editor,

From an American with family in Kenmare, your community is wonderful. Just 3 weeks ago, I was welcomed with generous open arms while visiting my sick elderly uncle in Kenmare Community Hospital. I was treated so incredibly wonderful by the staff there but more so, by strangers on the street. Kenmare citizens are so kind and welcoming.

I am proud that Kenmare is a part of my heritage and cannot say enough good things about your lovely town. I told so many of my American friends about my experience and they want me to bring them to Kenmare for a holiday. Thank you, Kenmare!

Denise O’Sullivan